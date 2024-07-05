Boatmen at Ooty lake strike work demanding job regularisation

More than 55 boatmen operating rowing and motorised boats at the Ooty Lake and Boat House struck work for over four hours demanding job regularisation, on Friday. According to sources, the boatmen were not employed by the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation. They only received ₹ 85 as commission for every trip they operated. As their long-pending demand for regularisation was not met, they struck work on Friday. Officials held talks with the boatmen, and they resumed work after receiving assurances that their demands would be considered.

