Boating service to be introduced soon at Kumaragiri lake in Salem

Published - July 15, 2024 06:40 pm IST - SALEM

The Hindu Bureau
Mayor A. Ramachandran (centre) taking a coracle ride at Kumaragiri Lake in Salem on Monday.

Mayor A. Ramachandran (centre) taking a coracle ride at Kumaragiri Lake in Salem on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Boating service will soon be introduced at Kumaragiri lake in Ammapettai, said Salem Mayor A. Ramachandran.

On Monday, the Mayor and Corporation Commissioner S. Balachander took a coracle ride in the lake and reviewed the steps taken to convert the lake into a tourism spot. 

The Mayor said the State government had issued guidelines for protecting water bodies and the Corporation has taken steps to renovate Ammapettai Kumaragiri Lake, Allikuttai Lake, Mookaneri, Pallapatti and Bodinaickenpatti Lakes. “Steps were taken to convert the 40-acre Kumaragiri Lake into a tourism spot,” he said.

The lake bund is being strengthened and fencing is done to protect the lake. “Boating service would be launched soon,” he added.

The Commissioner said that development works to the tune of ₹20 crore were being carried out at Kumaragiri Lake, including constructing a compound wall at ₹1 crore, installing gates and CCTV cameras. A treatment plant to process one million litres per day (MLD) of sewage will be established at ₹4 crore, he said.

Salem

