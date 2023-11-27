Boating in Tiruppur Andipalayam lake likely after three months

November 27, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST

TIRUPPUR: The Tourism Department is looking forward to completing the beautification work of Andipalayam lake with boating facilities, at a cost of ₹2 crore, in the coming months.

The revamped facility will include a restaurant and children’s park. About 60 percent of the work has been carried out, and the remaining work completed in three month’s time, said District Tourism Officer T. Aravindkumar.

With the district getting a full-time Tourism Officer after a four-year gap, there is expectation from local residents that tourism activities will be given a boost.

ADVERTISEMENT

Presently, the district has three tourist attractions; Amaravathy Dam, Tirumoorthy Dam and Chinnar, all of which are in the vicinity of Udumalpet, located at quite a distance.

The scope for according a tourism thrust to Nanjarayan Tank will also be explored, Mr. Aravindkumar said.

Last year, the State Government notified the Nanjarayan tank, an abode of migratory bird species, as Tamil Nadu’s 17th bird sanctuary, and had promised an allotment of ₹7.5 crore for its development. Earlier this year, the government declared the tank, spread over 125.86 hectares, as a Ramsar Site. Mr. Aravindkumar said that the scope for tourism at Nanjarayan tank will also be explored.

Tiruppur is also well suited for religious tourism and efforts to develop this segment will also be initiated, Mr. Aravindkumar said.

On its part, the Forest Department is planning to open up one or two trekking routes in the Udumalpet Division, under the next Tiger Conservation Plan, to attract tourists drawn to wildlife.

The Department is also into the process of developing the Crocodile Park near Amaravathi Dam, which witnesses a surge in visitor footfalls during week-ends and holidays.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.