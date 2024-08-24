Boating facility at Andipalayam Lake for Tiruppur residents just weeks away

For entertainment-starved Tiruppur residents, recreation at Andipalayam Lake where works on a boat house have neared completion is just a few weeks away.

The Tourism Department has already stationed six boats in the jetty established as part of the project.

Two motorboats and four pedal boats -- two two-seater and two four-seater -- will be put to operation at the boat house.

The motorboats will have a capacity to carry 10 persons each. The boats were brought to the location a week back.

Promotional videos on the boating facility have been circulated on social media platforms. The services are likely to be commissioned during the first or second week of September, T. Aravind Kumar, District Tourism Officer, Tiruppur district, said.

Other attractions include a coffee house, a restaurant and a children’s park for which the work was now in progress, Mr. Kumar said.

Minister for Tourism K. Ramachandran on Thursday inspected the works at the lake for which the State government had sanctioned ₹1.5 crore.

The Minister held discussions with the stakeholders on the measures required to promote tourism activities in the district.

“The department is exploring scope to rope in investors for offering entertainment activities under private-public-partnership, Mr. Kumar said.

The lake along Mangalam Road has a spread of 56 acres and is brimming with water. It will turn to be the hangout spot for the people in Tiruppur city as also Avinashi and Palladam towns, the department surmises.