GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Boating facility at Andipalayam Lake for Tiruppur residents just weeks away

Published - August 24, 2024 07:12 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau
Boats docked at the Andipalayam Lake boat house in Tiruppur.

Boats docked at the Andipalayam Lake boat house in Tiruppur. | Photo Credit: SPL

For entertainment-starved Tiruppur residents, recreation at Andipalayam Lake where works on a boat house have neared completion is just a few weeks away.

The Tourism Department has already stationed six boats in the jetty established as part of the project.

Two motorboats and four pedal boats -- two two-seater and two four-seater -- will be put to operation at the boat house.

The motorboats will have a capacity to carry 10 persons each. The boats were brought to the location a week back.

Promotional videos on the boating facility have been circulated on social media platforms. The services are likely to be commissioned during the first or second week of September, T. Aravind Kumar, District Tourism Officer, Tiruppur district, said.

Other attractions include a coffee house, a restaurant and a children’s park for which the work was now in progress, Mr. Kumar said.

Minister for Tourism K. Ramachandran on Thursday inspected the works at the lake for which the State government had sanctioned ₹1.5 crore.

The Minister held discussions with the stakeholders on the measures required to promote tourism activities in the district.

“The department is exploring scope to rope in investors for offering entertainment activities under private-public-partnership, Mr. Kumar said.

The lake along Mangalam Road has a spread of 56 acres and is brimming with water. It will turn to be the hangout spot for the people in Tiruppur city as also Avinashi and Palladam towns, the department surmises.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.