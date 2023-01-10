Boating facilities at Periyakulam and Valankulam in Coimbatore generate ₹ 50 lakh revenue in four months

January 10, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Boating facilities introduced by the Coimbatore Corporation at Valankulam and Ukkadam Periyakulam, which were taken up for beautification and development under the Smart Cities Mission, has received positive response from tourists as nearly ₹ 50 lakh was collected as revenue so far

The Corporation took measures to improve the infrastructure of seven lakes in the city under the Smart Cities Mission. Works were taken up at ₹ 61.6 crore at Periyakulam and ₹ 65.93 crore at Valankulam under the scheme.

The Corporation, in partnership with Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC), introduced boating facilities at Valankulam. At Periyakulam, the civic body started it with ECHT, a private company. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurated these facilities on August 24, 2022.

As per the data available with the Corporation, till the end of last year, the total revenue generated from the boating facilities in Periyakulam stood at ₹ 34,72,508 and Valankulam at ₹ 16,27,325.

The operators were running these boating facilities in partnership with the Corporation on a revenue-sharing basis. As per the agreement, the civic body would receive 30% of the revenue generated in Valankulam, and the remaining 70% would go to the TTDC. At Periyakulam, the private operator would get 75% and the remaining for the Corporation.

A Corporation official said the footfall was high during weekends. People within the city and from the neighbouring areas of Coimbatore visited in large numbers, particularly during the long vacation and festival days.

Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap said the civic body has planned to explore the possibilities of introducing water sports at Kurichikulam, which was also taken up under the Smart Cities Mission. The Managing Director of TTDC Sandeep Nanduri had visited Kurichikulam last month.