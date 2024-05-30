Boat races to be held in Ooty Lake

The boat racing events are set to take place at the Ooty Lake and Boat House starting from Friday (May 31, 2024), the Nilgiris district administration said in a press release.

In a press release, the Nilgiris district administration said that the events would be flagged off by the Nilgiris district collector, M. Aruna, on Friday morning. The District Superintendent of Police, P. Sundaravadivel, District Forest Officer (Nilgiris division), S. Gowtham and District Revenue Officer, Keerthi Priyadarshini are set to be special guests at the event, it was announced.

The boat races would be held under different categories: Men’s doubles, women’s doubles, couples, media persons, rowers and for government staff. The Nilgiris district collector would give out prizes for people who finish in the podium places, the press release added. The races were open to everyone to participate, with the district administration appealing to locals as well as tourists to take part.

The boat races are being held as part of the Nilgiris summer festival.