Boat race held in Ooty Lake

(Staff Reporter)

UDHAGAMANDALAM Tourists from across the State as well as visitors from the Nilgiris took part in the boat race organised by the Tourism Department at the Ooty Lake and Boat House on Thursday.

Held as part of the summer festival, the boat races involve tourists trying to peddle their way to victory at the Ooty Lake. Tourists from across Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Virudhunagar and other districts took part in the race. A couple from Kozhikode in Kerala also took part and won the first prize for a race held for couples. Participants, who placed in the podium positions in different categories, were given awards by officials from the Tourism Department. Uma Shankar, District Tourism Officer, was also present at the event.