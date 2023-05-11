HamberMenu
Boat race held as part of summer festival in the Nilgiris

May 11, 2023 05:54 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Tourists participating in the annual boat race in Udhagamandalam on Thursday.

Tourists participating in the annual boat race in Udhagamandalam on Thursday. | Photo Credit: M. SATHYAMOORTHY

As part of the summer festival in the Nilgiris, a boat race was conducted at the boat club in Udhagamandalam on Thursday.

The boat race, flagged off by District Collector S.P. Amrith, was held in various categories: men’s doubles, women’s doubles, couple, media personnel and boat club employees.

The men’s doubles category saw Nishad and Asif bagging the first prize, Deva and Subash of Udhagamandalam the second prize and Thirumurthy and Nithish of Coimbatore bagging the third prize.

The Nilgiris District Collector S.P. Amrith giving away the trophies to the winners of boat race in Udhagamandalam on Thursday.

The Nilgiris District Collector S.P. Amrith giving away the trophies to the winners of boat race in Udhagamandalam on Thursday. | Photo Credit: M. SATHYAMOORTHY

Barani and Aishwarya from Chennai bagged the first prize in the women’s doubles and Narmada and Priya of Chennai bagged the second prize.

Mirdun Jai and Puravi of Karnataka bagged the first prize in the couple category and Atnawas and Alfakhan bagged the second prize. Winners were presented with the cups by the Collector.

The Rose Show will be held at the Rose Garden on May 13, 14 and 15.

