Boat house to be renovated in Yercaud, says Minister

July 14, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - Salem

The boat house and other tourist attractions at Yercaud will be upgraded at a cost of ₹10 crore and works have commenced, said Tourism Minister K. Ramachandran on Friday.

Mr. Ramachandran inaugurated a mini restaurant (Quick Bites) at the boat house and checked the quality of the snacks provided at the restaurant. He inspected the boat house, lake, deer park, ladies seat, vehicle parking space, Roja House, and also the Tamil Nadu Hotel.

The Minister told presspersons that Yercaud attracts a large number of tourists during weekends and school holidays and the department is looking at ways to renovate the Tamil Nadu Hotel.

There are many view points in Yercaud. “We have decided to provide basic amenities for the tourists at these viewpoints.,” he said.

Last year, 5.36 lakh tourists visited the hill station and in the past three months, over 2.16 lakh people visited Yercaud. If accommodation for the tourists is developed, they will stay for more days and the revenue generated at the multiple tourist facilities will improve the livelihood of the local people. While buildings need to be constructed ,it should not impact the beauty of the place, he said.

Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation Sandeep Nanduri was also present.