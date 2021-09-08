Board takes action against tea factories

Coimbatore

The Tea Board India, Coonoor, has suspended the registration certificate for two estate owned tea factories in Valparai for serious violations.

A press release from the Board said that it conducted inspections in estate owned tea factories across the southern region in March and served show cause notices to 100 factories in April for violations such as lack of quality leaf procurement, average/poor hygiene standards, non-production of records pertaining to sale, holding of tea waste beyond permissible level, procurement of bought leaf beyond the permissible limit; purchase of teas from other factories and non adherence to Price Sharing Formula.

M. Balaji, Executive Director of the Board, Coonoor, told The Hindu that the units were given 15 days time to reply and some sought additional time. That was also provided and enquiries were conducted in July at 34 factories based on the gravity of the deviation. Of these, registration certificate was cancelled for two factories in Valparai for abnormal usage of reconditioned teas in their production without green leaf, non-submission of records pertaining to sale, transfer/sale of teas to unregistered buyer/other tea factories and purchase, and possession of huge quantity of unauthorized tea stocks in the factory.

The two factories can resume operations after a month and should comply with all the norms then.

These are treated as violations under para 5 (1)(b)(C)(d) (g) of the Tea (Marketing) Control Order 2003.

The Board had earlier issued 140 notices to Bought Leaf Factories and 30 notices to tea waste processing units and cancelled 46 licences for violations.