bl.portfolio, LIC Mutual Fund, to conduct Investor Conclave in Coimbatore on June 21

An Investor Conclave on the theme: ’Retire with confidence’, will be organised by bl.portfolio, businessline’s investment and personal finance offering on Sundays, along with LIC Mutual Fund, in Coimbatore on Friday (June 21).

Prospective investors with financial goals looking for avenues can interact with a panel of experts at the conclave to be held at the Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Avinashi Road, at 5.30 p.m.

The first in a series of Investment conclaves planned at prominent centres around the country, the event will orient participants on the need for having a plan for saving early on during the course of the career, for a peaceful life post-retirement.

Experts will explain how having a corpus at the time of retirement, in addition to the retirement benefits, will address factors such as inflation, longevity, and future medical expenses.

Participants will gain insights into rebalancing of accumulated corpus closer to retirement, and taking wise decisions on the quantum of withdrawal from the corpus at later points of time.

The conclave will feature a presentation on retirement planning by Parvatha Vardhini C, Editor, bl.portfolio, followed by a panel discussion on ‘Building retirement corpus through mutual funds’ involving Dikshit Mittal, Fund Manager and Senior Equity Research Analyst, LIC Mutual Fund Asset Management Ltd; Ravi Saraogi, Co-Founder, Samasthiti Advisors; and Sheilendra Bhansali, Senior Partner, Kumbhat & Co, Chartered Accountants.

The panel discussion will be moderated by Aarati Krishnan, Consulting Editor, businessline.

The event is only by invitation and will also be web cast live. Interested investors may contact 72990 30519. To watch the session live, one may visit newsth.live/BLIA2024PA.

