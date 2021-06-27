Coimbatore

Blood donation drive launched in Coimbatore

District Collector G.S. Sameeran (second left) at the blood donation camp held at the IMA Hall in Coimbatore on Saturday.   | Photo Credit: SPL.

More than 50 units of blood were collected on the first day of the voluntary blood donation drive launched by the Rotary Club of Coimbatore Meridian and Coimbatore branch of the Indian Medical Association here on Saturday.

District Collector G.S. Sameeran inaugurated the drive at the IMA hall in the presence of the Deputy Director of Health Services S. Senthil Kumar and District Blood Transfusion Officer A. Mangayarkarasi.

According to organisers, 150 persons had registered for the voluntary blood donation.

Blood collected in the camp till 3 p.m. on Saturday was handed over to the blood bank at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital.

Units collected after 3 p.m. and collections in the coming days were for the IMA blood bank, organisers said.


