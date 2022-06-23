Blood component separation facility comes up at Mettupalayam GH

The blood bank at the Government Hospital, Mettupalayam, got a shot in the arm with the Rotary Club of Mettupalayam aided for the installation of a blood component separation facility.

Member of Parliament A. Raja and Rotary International director A.S. Venkatesh inaugurated the new facility in the presence of Rotary District 3203 District Governor K. Shanmugasundaram, Joint Director of Health Services E. Chandra and the GH’s Chief Medical Officer A. Kannan recently.

The facility was installed at the hospital under ‘Project Lifeline’ of the Rotary International at ₹59 lakh.

Whole blood consisted of many components such as red blood cells, platelets and plasma. If separated and stored properly, each unit of blood could be given to three or four different beneficiaries. Different components needed different storage conditions and temperature requirements for safe usage. Though the GH had the facility to store the separated components, it did not have the facility to do the component separation, said a release from the Rotary Club of Mettupalayam.

Mettupalayam GH was established in 1884 and it served over 40,000 people every month. The blood bank at the GH had been operating since 2003 and handled more than 1,500 units of blood every year. The newly set up component separation equipment would benefit thousands of people in the coming years, the release said.

President of Rotary Club of Mettupalayam Suresh Ananthakrishnan, member of the Government Hospital Patient Welfare Committee R. Santhamoorthy, project chairman Vijai Vikkash, project vice-chairman Stephen, Rotary district coordinator Dhanasekar, assistant governor Vijayagiri and Rotary Mettupalayam secretary Srinivasan were present.