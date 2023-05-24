Block-wise nomination of scientists to be carried out soon: Agriculture Minister

May 24, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The government order for nomination of one scientist per block announced in the 2023-24 agri-budget will be issued shortly, Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare M.R.K. Paneerselvam, said here on Wednesday.

The scientists will be mandated with the tasks of coordinating with the block-level department officials and farmers for integration of latest technologies, and assist farmers in marketing value-added products. Also, WhatsApp groups will be formed at the block-level for effective dissemination of information and guidance.

Mr. Paneerselvam said this after inaugurating the International Millets Conference and Futuristic Food Expo ‘2023 at TNAU, conducted in celebration of the Centenial Year of Millets Research (1923-2023) and International Year of Millets - 2023.

About 9.8 lakh hectares have been brought under millet cultivation to attain the production target of 38.2 lakh tonnes. He urged the TNAU to come up with more high-yielding seed varieties for millets that will be more resistant to saline conditions. Tamil Nadu is all set to take the lead in millet production, in keeping with the rise in health-consciousness among people to switch over to millet-based food, the Minister said. The Tamil Nadu Millet Mission envisages bringing a total area of 75,000 acres under cultivation of millets through incentive schemes in two zones, each encompassing contiguous districts in the Western, Central and Southern parts of Tamil Nadu.

The TNAU Vice-Chancellor, V. Geethalakshmi, said the university has so far released 32 seed varieties of sorghum and several varieties of other millet crops.

The TNAU has signed MoUs with universities in the U.S. and Canada for arriving at high-yielding seed varieties and leveraging latest technologies. It has adopted 112 farmer producer organisations and is guiding them on securing Geographical Identification tag, and marketing their produce by organising buyer-seller meets.

Mohammed Shahidur Rashid Bhuiyan, Vice-Chancellor, Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University, Dhaka, Bangladesh, also addressed the gathering of nearly 350 scientists and 250 farmers.

The expo featured value-added products from major millets like sorghum (cholam), and pearl millet (kambu), and minor millets including kelvaragu (ragi), proso millet (panivaragu), foxtail millet (thenai), little millet (samai), kodo millet (varagu).