Block level training on sustainable development goals held in Dharmapuri

December 12, 2022 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau

A training programme on sustainable development goals at the district and the block level was conducted here under the aegis of the district administration on Monday.

Sustainable Development Goals include 17 indicators such as gender parity, quality education, quality of living, clean drinking water, welfare, poverty eradication among others at the national and the State level, as envisioned by the United Nations.

In pursuant of the goals, indicators at the district and the block level are ascertained through various parameters. According to the district administration, Dharmapuri district has 104 parameters at the district level and 93 parameters at the block level to be attained as sustainable development targets. A district level portal for uploading of sustainable development goals at the micro level is functional and the departments are expected to upload their achievements on the portal.

Earlier, a block level training for line department officials of Dharmapuri, Nallampalli, Kadathur, Eriyur, Pennagaram, Palacode, Karimangalam, Harur, Morappur, and Paapireddipatti was conducted here.

At the training-cum-consultation, Collector K.Shanthi urged officials to coordinate with the inter-departments to achieve sustainable development targets.

Departments of agriculture, farmers welfare, health and sanitation, Integrated Child Development Services among others participated in the training.

