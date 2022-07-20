Block level chess competition for government school students held in Salem district

As part of creating awareness for the Chess Olympiad 2022, a block-level chess competition for government school students was held in Salem on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

Over 2,300 government school students took part in the block level chess competition held here on Wednesday to publicise the 44 th Chess Olympiad 2022 that will be held at Mahabalipuram from July 28 to August 10.

A total of 2,321 students from 670 schools, including middle, high and higher secondary schools, took part in the competition held at all the 21 blocks. Mayor A. Ramachandran and MLA R. Rajendran inaugurated the competition held at Kannankurichi Government Higher Secondary School. Officials said that students securing first three places in each block will participate in the district-level competition that will be held on July 25.

Students of Classes VI to VIII who secure the first two places at the district level will participate in the five-day State-level training camp. They will also have a chance to interact with international chess players. Likewise, students of Classes IX to XII who secure the first two places at the district level will have a chance to visit Mahabalipuram and witness the competitions.