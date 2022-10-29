Blast a conspiracy to destabilise economy of Coimbatore: VHP leader

The Hindu Bureau
October 29, 2022 18:10 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The State government should find out the root cause of the Coimbatore car blast incident, said K. Sthanumalayan, Joint General Secretary of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) here on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

After visiting the Sangameswaran temple close to the place where the car blast took place on October 23, the VHP leader said Coimbatore has been a land of peaceful development for many years. But for the past 40 years, a conspiracy had been running around to destabilise the economy of Coimbatore.

He also recalled the 1998 bomb blast that happened in Coimbatore and said, “those who subscribe to the ideology of hatred engage in this kind of activity.”

“The government knows who were all involved in the incident” claimed Mr. Sthanumalayan adding “the State government is not taking action because of the fear of loss of vote bank.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He also demanded to remove the encroachments around the temple.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

eom

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app