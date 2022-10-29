Blast a conspiracy to destabilise economy of Coimbatore: VHP leader

The State government should find out the root cause of the Coimbatore car blast incident, said K. Sthanumalayan, Joint General Secretary of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) here on Saturday.

After visiting the Sangameswaran temple close to the place where the car blast took place on October 23, the VHP leader said Coimbatore has been a land of peaceful development for many years. But for the past 40 years, a conspiracy had been running around to destabilise the economy of Coimbatore.

He also recalled the 1998 bomb blast that happened in Coimbatore and said, “those who subscribe to the ideology of hatred engage in this kind of activity.”

“The government knows who were all involved in the incident” claimed Mr. Sthanumalayan adding “the State government is not taking action because of the fear of loss of vote bank.”

He also demanded to remove the encroachments around the temple.

