Black flag protest planned against PM

Coimbatore

25 March 2021 00:05 IST

Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam and like-minded parties would show black flags to Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he would be in Coimbatore on March 30 for an election campaign, the outfit’s general secretary K. Ramakrishnan told presspersons here on Wednesday.

It was condemnable that India had abstained from the vote against Sri Lanka in the United Nations Human Rights Council, over the alleged atrocities on Tamils during the final phase of the Eelam war.

Advertising

Advertising