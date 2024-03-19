ADVERTISEMENT

Black flag protest against PM visit in Salem

March 19, 2024 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Cadres of CPI and CPI (M) protesting at Kondalampatti Roundabout against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Salem in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, 19 March 2024. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Cadres of the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) CPI (M), Congress, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), and Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam (DVK) were arrested for staging a black flag protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Salem on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister arrived in Salem on Tuesday to participate in a BJP public meeting at Gajjalnaickenpatti, when the protesters arrived at Kondalampatti Roundabout and raised slogans against the Prime Minister and the BJP. Later, Kondalampatti police arrested 85 cadres and lodged them at a marriage hall.

Similarly, cadres of VCK and IUML staged a black flag protest at Fort Maidan near the Salem Corporation Office. The police arrested 38 cadres and lodged them at a marriage hall and later they were released.

