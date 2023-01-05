ADVERTISEMENT

BJP’s farmers wing in Krishnagiri demands inclusion of coconut under PDS to help growers

January 05, 2023 05:49 pm | Updated 05:49 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

BJPs farmers wing staging a demonstration in Krishnagiri on Thursday. | Photo Credit: N. BASHKARAN

 The farmers wing of the BJP demanded that coconuts be included in the Pongal hampers to provide remunerative income to coconut growers here.

The farmers wing also demanded minimum support price for coconuts and that the government procured coconuts for distribution under the Public Distribution System (PDS).

Putting forth this demand, BJP’s farmers wing staged a demonstration in Krishnagiri on Thursday.

According to the farmers wing, 4.63 lakh ha was under coconut cultivation in the State with a 31.5 % contribution by Tamil Nadu in the country’s coconut production.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tamil Nadu ranks second after Karnataka with 27.47% in the coconut trading market in the country. However, despite the high production, the coconut growers are getting a raw deal with lack of pricing support, the BJP alleged.

To support the coconut growers and provide assured income, coconut should be brought under procurement for public distribution through fair price shops.  Similarly, coconut oil must be used for cooking under the noon-meal scheme, the protesters said.

According to the farmers wing, there are 2.23 crore family cardholders benefiting under the PDS, covering a population of 6.9 crore. Each family card must be issued 10 coconuts a month.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US