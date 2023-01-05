BJP’s farmers wing in Krishnagiri demands inclusion of coconut under PDS to help growers

January 05, 2023 05:49 pm | Updated 05:49 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The farmers wing of the BJP demanded that coconuts be included in the Pongal hampers to provide remunerative income to coconut growers here.

The farmers wing also demanded minimum support price for coconuts and that the government procured coconuts for distribution under the Public Distribution System (PDS).

Putting forth this demand, BJP’s farmers wing staged a demonstration in Krishnagiri on Thursday.

According to the farmers wing, 4.63 lakh ha was under coconut cultivation in the State with a 31.5 % contribution by Tamil Nadu in the country’s coconut production.

Tamil Nadu ranks second after Karnataka with 27.47% in the coconut trading market in the country. However, despite the high production, the coconut growers are getting a raw deal with lack of pricing support, the BJP alleged.

To support the coconut growers and provide assured income, coconut should be brought under procurement for public distribution through fair price shops. Similarly, coconut oil must be used for cooking under the noon-meal scheme, the protesters said.

According to the farmers wing, there are 2.23 crore family cardholders benefiting under the PDS, covering a population of 6.9 crore. Each family card must be issued 10 coconuts a month.