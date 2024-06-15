MDMK principal secretary Durai Vaiko on Saturday downplayed the increase in the BJP’s vote share in Tamil Nadu in the 2024 general election and said that the electorate had rejected the party’s “religion-centric politics”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing mediapersons in Coimbatore, he said, “Nobody talks about the deposit that the BJP lost this election. Even the people of Ayodhya, where the party constructed the Ram temple, have rejected its divisive politics.”

On the issue of the tea estate workers in Manjolai potentially losing their jobs and homes owing to land transfers to the Forest Department, the MP said, “The workers are skilled only in managing tea plantations and were born and raised in the region. The government should offer them similar jobs at other tea estates to ensure their survival...”

He said the party would do the groundwork for the DMK in the by-election to the Vikravandi Assembly constituency and reaffirmed support for the DMK in the 2026 Assembly election too.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.