BJP’s divisive politics will not succeed in Tamil Nadu, says Durai Vaiko

Updated - June 16, 2024 12:23 am IST

Published - June 15, 2024 03:41 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

MDMK principal secretary Durai Vaiko on Saturday downplayed the increase in the BJP’s vote share in Tamil Nadu in the 2024 general election and said that the electorate had rejected the party’s “religion-centric politics”.

Addressing mediapersons in Coimbatore, he said, “Nobody talks about the deposit that the BJP lost this election. Even the people of Ayodhya, where the party constructed the Ram temple, have rejected its divisive politics.”

On the issue of the tea estate workers in Manjolai potentially losing their jobs and homes owing to land transfers to the Forest Department, the MP said, “The workers are skilled only in managing tea plantations and were born and raised in the region. The government should offer them similar jobs at other tea estates to ensure their survival...”

Government will protect Manjolai tea estate workers’ welfare, livelihood, says Speaker Appavu

He said the party would do the groundwork for the DMK in the by-election to the Vikravandi Assembly constituency and reaffirmed support for the DMK in the 2026 Assembly election too.

