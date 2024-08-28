ADVERTISEMENT

BJP youth wing functionary assaulted in Coimbatore; two arrested

Updated - August 28, 2024 04:47 pm IST

Published - August 28, 2024 04:44 pm IST

The police said a group of men barged into the firm where N. Sathishkumar works and allegedly assaulted him with sickles

The Hindu Bureau

The R.S. Puram police in Coimbatore have arrested two persons in connection with the alleged assault of a BJP youth wing functionary by a group of men in the city late on Tuesday (August 27, 2024).

The injured party worker, N. Sathishkumar, 28, is a resident of Seeranaickenpalayam. An employee of a private finance firm, Mr. Sathishkumar holds the post of the secretary of the BJP’s youth wing for the R.S. Puram area.

The police said that a group of men barged into the finance company’s office on Light House Road, which connects D.B. Road and Mettupalayam Road, between 8 p.m and 9 p.m. and allegedly assaulted Mr. Sathishkumar with sickles. He suffered cuts to his wrists while attempting to block the weapons wielded by the men.

The assailants fled the spot as Mr. Sathishkumar screamed for help. He was admitted to a private hospital at Saibaba Colony for treatment.

The R.S. Puram police rushed to the spot after being alerted about the assault, inspected the scene of the crime, and examined visuals from the surveillance cameras in the vicinity.

As per the findings of the preliminary investigation, the men assaulted Mr. Sathishkumar over a previous enmity. The police apprehended two persons for their alleged involvement in the assault and questioned a few suspects.

