BJP workers stage protests in districts

Condemning the denial of permission to take out “Vetrivel Yatra”, Bharatiya Janata Party cadre staged a road roko in front of the Erode Collectorate on Friday. Later, they were removed by the police.

Led by Erode South District BJP president S.A. Sivasubramaniam, over 100 members assembled on Perundurai Road and attempted to march towards the Collectorate. However, police personnel prevented them after which the cadre sat on the road and raised slogans. Later the police removed 115 cadres, including 15 women.

Likewise, the police removed 236 cadres, including 33 women, in Gobichettipalayam.

Members of BJP protested in front of the Salem Collectorate condemning the State government for denying permission for the yatra. The protesters raised slogans against the State government.

The protesters later staged a road roko on Periyar bridge. About 120 cadres, including women, were arrested and removed.

Similar protest was held in Namakkal in front of the Collectorate and about 200 cadres were arrested and removed.

In Krishnagiri, over 100 members courted arrest after staging a road blockade. A similar protest was staged in Hosur.

The BJP had planned the yatra claiming to “expose” the “anti-Hindu” position of the State governments. The government had denied permission citing COVID-19 protocols.