BJP workers stage protest against proposed power tariff hike in five districts

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) cadres staged a protest against the proposed electricity tariff hikes in Salem, Erode, Namakkal, Dharmapuri, and Krishnagiri districts on Saturday. In Erode, BJP cadre, led by its district president S.T. Senthilkumar, staged a protest on Four Roads in Surampatti. The BJP farmers’ wing State president G.K. Nagaraj, who took part in the protest, j said contradictory to its poll promises, the DMK has proposed to hike the tariff. While DMK spoke about self-reliance, the government should increase power generation. At present, Tangedco power generation is only 8,215 million units against the total usage of 26,681 million units, Mr. Nagaraj added. In Salem, district president Suresh Babu led the protest infront of the Collectorate. Former MP K.P. Ramalingam took part in the protest. In Namakkal, the protest was staged infront of the Collectorate. In Dharmapuri, district president A. Baskar led the protest at BSNL Junction, while in Krishnagiri, the protest was staged near the bus stand.