BJP workers, police argue over live streaming of Ayodhya ‘Pran Pratishtha’ in Coimbatore

January 22, 2024 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

An argument broke out between the police and BJP workers over the live streaming of the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ of Ram temple in Ayodhya on an LED screen in front of a temple in Coimbatore on Monday.

The incident took place in front of Sri Ramar Bajanai Temple at R.S. Puram in the city where BJP workers had arranged a live streaming of the ceremony for devotees and party workers. Coimbatore south MLA Vanathi Srinivasan and Coimbatore president of the party J. Ramesh Kumar were among the leaders present.

As the ceremony was being live streamed on an LED screen mounted on a vehicle, police personnel from R.S. Puram station intervened and asked the party workers to stop it. 

This led to an argument between the party workers and the police, as the former cited court directions allowing live telecast of the ceremony in temples. The police told them that the vehicle was parked outside the premises of the temple, for which prior permission was not obtained. 

