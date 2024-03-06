BJP workers arrested for staging road blockade in Coimbatore

March 06, 2024 09:06 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Saravanampatty police in Coimbatore arrested 17 members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for staging a road blockade at Ganapathy Maanagar in the city late on Tuesday. The police said that the action was initiated against K. Muruganantham of Ganapathy and 16 others.

According to the police, the 17 persons assembled at Bharathi Nagar – K.K. Nagar junction at Ganapathy Maanagar around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, condemning some banners that were erected in the area, which allegedly defamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The BJP workers sat on the road and demanded the police to take action against those who erected the banners at K.K. Nagar. They alleged that the banners were placed by DMK workers.

Though the police attempted to pacify the protesters, they refused to stop the agitation and vacate the place. With the protest causing traffic obstruction, the police took them into custody and removed them from the junction.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other BJP workers thronged the place and demanded the police to release the protesters. However, the police recorded the arrests of the 17 persons and released them on station bail later in the night.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.