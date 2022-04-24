BJP workers arrested following row over PM’s portrait in panchayat office in Coimbatore

The Podanur police on Saturday arrested 68 BJP workers who staged a protest outside the Vellalore town panchayat office where they had installed a portrait of Prime Minister Narendra Modi which was subsequently removed by a DMK councillor.

The police said that BJP’s Coimbatore south district president K. Vasantharaj (42) and 67 party workers were arrested and released on bail late on Saturday.

According to the police, BJP workers headed by Vellalore area president of the party installed the portrait of the Prime Minister at the town panchayat office around 11.30 a.m. on Saturday. They claimed that the portrait was placed after getting the permission of N. Balasubramani, executive officer of the town panchayat.

Kanagaraj, DMK councillor, removed the portrait after an hour. BJP workers came to know about the incident after photos of Kanagaraj removing the photo were widely circulated in social media.

BJP cadres rushed to the local body office where they staged a protest under the leadership of Vasantharaj. The Podanur police arrested the party workers, who were released on bail late on Saturday.