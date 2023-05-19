BJP will seek Governor’s intervention for closure of Tasmac outlets, says Annamalai

May 19, 2023 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The BJP will approach Governor R.N. Ravi shortly seeking his intervention for putting an end to the “easy availability” of illicit liquor,” party State president K. Annamalai said here on Friday.

The BJP will submit a petition demanding closure of Tasmac outlets and effective enforcement of the ban on illicit liquor, Mr. Annamalai said addressing mediapersons on the sidelines of the party’s State Executive Committee meeting.

The party will also urge the Governor to advise Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to drop Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise, V. Senthil Balaji from the cabinet, Mr. Annamalai said, citing the nod by the Supreme Court to the Enforcement Directorate to proceed with its probe into the cash-for-jobs scam.

Accompanied by BJP National general secretaries C.T. Ravi, Vinod Tawde and Sudhakar Reddy, Mr. Annamalai inspected a line-up of bulls being primed for ‘jallikattu’ and an exhibition featuring Central Government schemes at the meeting venue.

The meeting was conducted to evolve strategies to perform well in the Lok Sabha elections.

A resolution was adopted at the meeting thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for restoring the Tamil pride by ensuring the conduct of ‘jallikattu’.

Another resolution urged all the partymen to strive for continuance of the BJP government under the leadership of Mr. Modi after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The resolution thanked the Prime Minister for retrieving the country from poverty and ensuring sustainable economic growth during the nine years of its rule.

Two other resolutions were adopted criticising the State Government for not preventing power cuts, and condemning it for the deaths caused by the recent illicit liquor tragedy in Villupuram and other northern districts.

A total of 920 executive committee members took part in the meeting that also had the participation of senior party leaders H. Raja, Pon. Radhakrishnan, and MLA Nainar Nagendran.