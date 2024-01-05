BJP will close Tasmac outlets in TN in three years if voted to power, says K. Annamalai

January 05, 2024 10:26 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST

Bharatiya Janata Party State president K. Annamalai on Friday said that if the BJP is voted to power in the State, Tasmac outlets would be closed in three years.

Mr. Annamalai led the En Mann En Makkal yatra covering Salem South, Salem North, and Salem West Assembly constituencies.

Earlier speaking to reporters, Mr. Annamalai said that the DMK government borrowed ₹2.69 lakh crore in 31 months, and if the present situation continues, the total debt of Tamil Nadu will reach ₹10 lakh crore.

From day one, DMK says the financial position is not good and is continuing the same after 31 months. The DMK government does not have the ability to improve financial position. “As I said earlier, after the drama, now the DMK government has announced ₹1,000 along with Pongal gift hamper. When the DMK was in the opposition, they urged to give ₹5,000 for the Pongal festival, but now, pointing out financial position, they are giving ₹1,000,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Without giving bribes, no company would start their business in Tamil Nadu. Compared to past years, the foreign direct investment (FDI) coming into Tamil Nadu has reduced this year.

Speaking at the public meeting in Dadagapatti in the evening, Mr. Annamalai said that recently, Uttar Pradesh surpassed Tamil Nadu and became the second-largest economy in the country. In the next two years, Karnataka is expected to surpass Tamil Nadu. While heavy rain lashed southern districts, DMK Ministers were busy with work for the Salem DMK youth wing conference.

Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin inspected the flood-affected areas with a cinema director, and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin participated in the INDIA bloc meeting. Last year in the annual exams, 55,000 SSLC students failed in Tamil, which is an achievement of the DMK government. But the Prime Minister is taking the Tamil language across the globe.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT