BJP will be isolated in the parliamentary polls: Thirumavalavan

In the upcoming election to Parliament, BJP would be isolated for that all the democratic forces have to come together, said Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi president Thol. Thirumavalavan at a meeting held here to celebrate his 60th birthday on Saturday.

Mr. Thirumavalavan said, “We are not against the belief of Hindus, but BJP is trying to use the religion for the sake of political gains.”

Minister for Electricity V. Senthilbalaji, who took part in the meeting, said, “he[Thirumavalavan] came to this position because of hard work. From Assembly to Parliament he fought for the rights of Tamils.”

Former Union Minister P. Chidambaram said, “Hinduism is a religion with a lot of differences amongst any other religion in the world. Even now there are many places in this country where untouchability is practised.”