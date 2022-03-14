BJP will be defeated in 2024, says Balakrishnan

CPI (M) State secretary K. Balakrishnan said on Monday that the Bharatiya Janata Party would be defeated in 2024 Parliament elections.

Mr.Balakrishnan, who was in Salem to take part in the three-day State executive committee meeting of the party, garlanded the statue of Karl Marx on his 139th death anniversary. He told presspersons that the results of the recently held Assembly elections conveyed that all secular forces should come together to defeat BJP. He said the BJP would be defeated in 2024 Parliament elections.

Condemning the reduction of interest on Provident Fund savings, Mr. Balakrishnan said that this reflected the pro-Corporate policies of the Centre. He charged that the Centre on one hand waived off loans amounting to ₹ 9 lakh crores for Corporates and on the other hand snatched away the legal rights, incentives of working class.

Mr. Balakrishnan condemned Governor R.N. Ravi’s speech during the recent South Zone Vice-Chancellors’ meet and said that it does not seem the Governor was here for the welfare of the people of Tamil Nadu. He added that the party had already made clear that Governors should not act against the sentiments of the State or snatch its powers.