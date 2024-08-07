GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BJP wants to uphold Varnashrama Dharma and hence is opposed to caste census, says CPI(M) leader K. Balakrishnan

Published - August 07, 2024 07:39 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau

BJP is averse to a caste census because it wants to uphold Varnasharama Dharma, which is why it is opposed to releasing census data or conduct a caste census, said K. Balakrishnan, CPI(M) State secretary here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the sidelines of a party meeting here at Sengodipuram in Dharmapuri, the CPI(M) leader said his party was strongly opposed to any proposal to bring into SC/ST reservations the Creamy Layer category. Any such move would be antithetical to social justice, Mr. Balakrishnan said.

The Union government has reported 433 deaths due to manual scavenging. However, it also claimed that it does not have the funds to deploy machinery to replace manual labour. “It is a matter of shame that the government still engages humans to clean sewer lines while at the same time endeavouring towards bullet trains,” Mr. Balakrishnan said.

The Tamil Nadu government should employ machinery to clean sewer lines and eliminate manual scavenging, he added.

He also slammed the poor budgetary allocation for Tamil Nadu. “The Union government had not made any allocation for phase II of the metro rail project. This is highly condemnable,” the CPI(M) leader said. He also advised PMK leader Dr. Anbumani Ramadoss to foreground the interests of Tamil Nadu in the budgetary allocation and not operate as a speaker for the Union government.

The CPI(M) All India National Conference was scheduled to be held from 2 April to 6 in Madurai, and the party State conference was scheduled to be held from January 3 to 5, Mr. Balakrishnan said.

