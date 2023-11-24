BJP using Governors for political gains, alleges Durai Vaiko

November 24, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - Salem

Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) headquarters secretary Durai Vaiko on Friday alleged that the BJP was doing politics through Governors in non-BJP ruled States.

Speaking to the reporters here, Mr. Durai said that, like Tamil Nadu, the Kerala and Punjab State governments also moved the Supreme Court against the Governors. The Supreme Court has clarified that Governors should not hold the Bills passed by the Legislative Assembly. Governor R.N. Ravi, who spoke about patriotism, did not give consent to confer an honorary doctorate on freedom fighter and CPI (M) leader N. Sankaraiah, who was imprisoned for five years during the Independence movement.

On behalf of MDMK, 50 lakh signatures were obtained from the public and sent to the President to change the Tamil Nadu Governor. People with criminal records have allegedly joined the Tamil Nadu BJP. To put pressure on political parties in non-BJP ruled States, raids are now being conducted on a daily basis by the Income Tax Department and Enforcement Directorate, Mr. Durai alleged.

Responding to the protest announced by some government employee associations, Mr. Durai said that there are some issues to be addressed. The DMK government has made various achievements in two-and-a-half years. The DMK is fulfilling its election promises. The MDMK strongly believes that the DMK alliance will win all the 40 seats in the Lok Sabha elections.

“Regarding liquor sales in tetra packs, the stand of the MDMK is clear. We are batting for total prohibition. The DMK also has promised to close Tasmac outlets phase by phase,” Mr. Durai added.