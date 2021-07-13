BJP unit passes resolution in favour of ‘Kongu Nadu’

Coimbatore

13 July 2021 00:40 IST

Appeals to the Centre to “reorganise” the State’s administration

The BJP Coimbatore North District unit has triggered a controversy by adopting a resolution in favour of the formation of “Kongu Nadu” by carving out the districts of the western region of Tamil Nadu.

The resolution, which was passed during the unit’s executive committee meeting on Sunday at Annur, appealed to the Central government to “reorganise” the State’s administration for the formation of Kongu Nadu, for the sake of “protecting the self-esteem and livelihoods” of the people from the western region and to ensure development.

However, the BJP’s State treasurer S.R. Sekhar told The Hindu on Monday that neither the national leadership nor the State leadership of the party had taken a stand regarding the proposal for Kongu Nadu so far. The issue will be taken up for discussion by the Tamil Nadu BJP after the newly-appointed State president K. Annamalai assumes office on Friday, he said.

Advertising

Advertising

Other resolutions that were passed by the BJP’s Coimbatore North District unit included the one condemning the State government for allegedly allocating fewer COVID-19 vaccine doses to Coimbatore district and another to condemn Thiruchengode MLA E.R. Eswaran for allegedly denigrating the slogan ‘Jai Hind’ in the Assembly.

For political gain: MDMK

The idea of “Kongu Nadu” is aimed at political gain, Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhgam Coimbatore urban district secretary R.R. Mohankumar said in a statement issued here on Monday.

The people and political parties should sink their ideological differences to defeat this idea, which was a plan by separatist forces.

The move would only fan hatred among Tamils who lived in harmony. It should be defeated particularly by people living in Western districts, Mr. Mohankumar said.