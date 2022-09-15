BJP unit in Coimbatore files petition against A. Raja

A delegation of Bharatiya Janata Party members submitted petitions to the police officials in Coimbatore and Tiruppur demanding action against Nilgiris MP A. Raja for his alleged remarks about the Hindu religion.

G.K Nagaraj, president of State BJP’s farmer’s wing, told The Hindu that the remarks made by Mr. Raja were defamatory aimed to destroy the religious sentiments of Hindus. He urged the police to register an FIR against Mr. Raja and sought an apology for his remarks.

In Tiruppur, the party’s district functionaries led by district president B. Senthilvel submitted a petition to the Superintendent of Police G. Shashank Sai to take action against Mr. Raja.