BJP trying to split votes, alleges Tiruppur MP

The BJP is attempting to split the votes that are against the AIADMK-BJP alliance to prevent defeat in the Assembly elections, alleged Tiruppur MP and CPI leader K. Subbarayan on Monday.

Speaking to mediapersons in Tiruppur, he claimed that the BJP is engaged in “political deceit” and further alleged that the Central and State Intelligence agencies have predicted the defeat of the AIADMK-BJP alliance in the elections. The Secular Progressive Alliance led by the DMK, of which the CPI is a part of, will defeat this alleged strategy of the BJP and win “more than 200 seats,” he asserted.

He said that the CPI has agreed to be a part of the Secular Progressive Alliance “in spite of some disappointments” to ensure the defeat of the AIADMK-BJP alliance.

Terming the assurances made by the AIADMK in its manifesto on Sunday as “baseless,” Mr. Subbarayan accused the AIADMK government of “bankrupting” the exchequer due to the State’s outstanding debt.

On the strike held in Tiruppur on Monday condemning the hike in yarn prices, Mr. Subbarayan demanded a clear explanation from the Central government for the increase in the prices. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s policy is to protect the interests of corporates and not that of micro and small industries,” he alleged.