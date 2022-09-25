BJP trying to destabilise govt.: CPI

The Hindu Bureau COIMBATORE
September 25, 2022 22:50 IST

Tamil Nadu has always been a land of peace and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is now trying to create an impression that there are law and order problems in the State to destabilise the present State government, alleged Communist Party of India State Secretary R. Mutharasan.

He told presspersons here on Sunday that following reports of incidents in different parts of the State of petrol bombs thrown at houses or vehicles of BJP cadre, some of the political leaders of parties such as the CPI and CPI (M) in Coimbatore had approached the district administration and the police, seeking permission to conduct a peace march. But, the administration had said that it can be held at a later date. The district administration should give permission for the peace march, he said. The State government should also constitute peace committees in different regions.  On the raids at PFI offices, he said the Central government should release details on documents, weapons, or proof of conspiracy that were recovered, if any, during raids by National Investigation Agency. It is not good for democracy to create opinions about an organisation, mar its image, and then try to ban it. After the BJP came to power, in the last eight years, there is no room for different/alternative views, he said. 

The Central government has introduced a lesson on caste system in the Class VI syllabus. If it is not removed, the CPI will burn copies of the lesson, he said.

