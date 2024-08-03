ADVERTISEMENT

BJP to stage hunger strike from August 20 over Athikadavu-Avinashi project

Updated - August 03, 2024 09:38 pm IST

Published - August 03, 2024 09:37 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

BJP State president K. Annamalai inspecting the pumping station of the Athikadavu – Avinashi Groundwater Recharge project at Perundurai in Erode district in Tamil Nadu on Saturday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

BJP functionaries and farmers will stage an indefinite hunger strike from August 20 calling upon the State government to implement the Athikadavu – Avinashi Groundwater Recharge project and Drinking Water Supply Scheme and compensate farmers whose land have been used for laying pipelines, said the party’s State president K. Annamalai.

Mr. Annamalai inspected the project’s third pumping station at Thiruvachi village in Perundurai block on Saturday and held discussions with engineers. He told the media that the government owes compensation of nearly ₹85 crores to over 300 farmers whose lands were used for the project. . “We think the delay in implementing the project is a neglect of the Kongu region,” he added. Demanding an explanation from Mr. Muthusamy, Mr. Annamalai said the place of protest would be announced in a few days.

In 2021, when the DMK came to power, 83% of the works were completed. “But, in the last 39 months, the government is yet to complete the remaining works and implement the project,” he said.

Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy gave multiple deadlines for commissioning the project over the last three years. “Even Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said in 2022 that the project would be implemented in a few months,” he said.

Mr. Annamalai said that both, surplus water in River Bhavani and backflow of water from River Cauvery were available for drawing raw water at Bhavani and all the motors should be operated to fill the 1,045 water bodies. Following the National Dam Safety Act 2021, damaged sluices and shutters should be replaced in dams, including Bhavanisagar and Aliyar. The State government should ensure safety of all dams. “The Act should be implemented in the State,” he stressed.

G.K. Nagaraj, State president of the party’s agriculture wing, said the project intends to pump water from the Lower Bhavani river and fill the ponds, lakes and waterbodies in Coimbatore, Tiruppur and Erode districts.

