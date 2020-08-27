BJP to give alternative path for T.N in 2021 elections, says Annamalai

The BJP will provide an “alternative path” for the people of Tamil Nadu in the upcoming 2021 Assembly elections, asserted former Karnataka IPS officer and BJP member K. Annamalai here on Thursday.
Mr. Annamalai told reporters here that the State government was “overdependent on Tasmac” and criticised its alleged lack of focus on infrastructure. “No ruling party can be anti-Delhi,” he said as he criticised the opposition to Central government’s initiatives such as the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Notification 2020 and the National Education Policy (NEP 2020) in the State.
He also said the States must conduct the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) at the earliest with assistance from the Central government amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He, however, conceded that Tamil Nadu was one of the best performing States in India. But, the performance must be improved further.
Regarding the recent controversy involving the Union Ministry of AYUSH where Hindi was predominantly used during a nationwide virtual training programme, Mr. Annamalai said that it was “condemnable” and clarified that the words of a government servant must not be construed as the Central government’s policy.
Mr. Annamalai also demanded the release of a “white paper” comparing the contributions of State and Central governments to the development of Tamil language. “I never said that Hindi must be given priority,” he claimed while refuting allegations of Hindi imposition through the NEP 2020. However, he said that the people of the State must learn as many languages as possible.
Eom/RAK
