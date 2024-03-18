ADVERTISEMENT

BJP to finalise alliance in T.N. in a couple of days

March 18, 2024 08:27 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will finalise the alliance partners in Tamil Nadu in a couple of days, Union Minister L. Murugan and BJP State president K. Annamalai told reporters separately here on Monday.

“It will be a winning alliance and big leaders will be contesting,” Mr. Annamalai said. “We want to bring Prime Minister Narendra Modi to all places in the State,” he added.

Mr. Murugan told reporters at Coimbatore International Airport people knew that the BJP was developing the country and the INDIA Bloc robbed the country of its resources. The DMK was the largest beneficiary of electoral bonds in Tamil Nadu. If Chief Minister M.K. Stalin called it a white collar scam, people would ask if the DMK was also a part of the scam, he said.

