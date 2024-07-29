BJP Tiruppur unit refutes contention of city police on arrest of ‘party functionary’; says he had been expelled already

The BJP Tiruppur unit on Monday refuted the contention of the city police that a miscreant arrested on Sunday for damaging an ATM of a private bank at a shopping complex along Sri Nagar Main Road in Anupperpalayam limits, belonged to the party.

The incident had taken place on July 20, and the city police had issued a press release stating that the accused Muruganantham, a local functionary of the BJP, was arrested based on evidence gathered from CCTV footages, from his residence at Avinashigoundampalayam. The damage caused to the machine was estimated at Rs. 55,000.

In a press release issued on Monday, BJP Tiruppur unit president B. Senthilvel said Muruganandham, who had exited the DMK to join the BJP had been expelled from the party on July 23, after he failed to heed to warnings on a couple of times, against indulging in acts causing disrepute to the party.

