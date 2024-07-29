GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP Tiruppur unit refutes contention of city police on arrest of ‘party functionary’; says he had been expelled already

Published - July 29, 2024 06:29 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

The BJP Tiruppur unit on Monday refuted the contention of the city police that a miscreant arrested on Sunday for damaging an ATM of a private bank at a shopping complex along Sri Nagar Main Road in Anupperpalayam limits, belonged to the party.

The incident had taken place on July 20, and the city police had issued a press release stating that the accused Muruganantham, a local functionary of the BJP, was arrested based on evidence gathered from CCTV footages, from his residence at Avinashigoundampalayam. The damage caused to the machine was estimated at Rs. 55,000.

In a press release issued on Monday, BJP Tiruppur unit president B. Senthilvel said Muruganandham, who had exited the DMK to join the BJP had been expelled from the party on July 23, after he failed to heed to warnings on a couple of times, against indulging in acts causing disrepute to the party.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.