BJP supporter arrested for social media post on Dravidian leaders

June 20, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The cybercrime police in Coimbatore on Tuesday arrested a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporter for her social media posts, which according to the police were made with intent to provoke, breach the peace of the land, and to promote hatred. 

Uma Gargi was arrested for offences under Sections 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 505 (2) (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 67 (punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) and 66 F (punishment for cyber terrorism) of the Information Technology Act, based on a complaint lodged by a DMK IT wing functionary.

The arrest came a day after Ms. Gargi received an award from BJP Tamil Nadu president K. Annamalai for her social media activities for the party. 

According to the police, the complainant alleged that her tweets denigrated Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, Dravidian movement leader Periyar E.V. Ramasamy and others.

She was produced before a court on Tuesday evening and the magistrate remanded her in judicial custody for a fortnight.  BJP leaders condemned the arrest.

