BJP stages road roko after ‘disrespect‘ to Governor’s photo

May 05, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A 40-year-old man was on Friday booked by the Salem district police on charges of garlanding an image of Governor R.N. Ravi with slippers on Friday.

According to the police, on Friday afternoon J. Kaleel Rahman (40), of Kannaiah Street in Vazhapadi in Salem district, placed a small flex banner with the image of the Governor near the Vazhapadi bus stand and garlanded it with slippers.

On information, the Vazhapadi police removed the flex banner.

Meanwhile, some Bharatiya Janata Party cadre came to the spot and staged a road roko before the Vazhapadi bus stand, demanding the arrest of the person behind the incident.

The Vazhapadi police after investigation registered a case against the accused Kaleel Rahman under Sections 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the IPC and under Section 4 (unauthorised disfigurement by advertisements) of the Tamil Nadu Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act 1959. He is absconding.

Police sources said a murder case was pending against Rahman, in Yercaud police station, and a verdict is expected next month in that case. “We suspect he might have done this to get public attention,” said a police source.

