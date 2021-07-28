BJP stages road blockade alleging vaccine shortage

Members of the BJP organised a road blockade near Veerapandi in Tiruppur alleging lack of adequate COVID-19 vaccine doses for the residents of Bharathi Nagar on Wednesday.

R. Panneerselvam, district secretary of BJP IT Wing who organised the road blockade, claimed that Bharathi Nagar had over 5,700 registered voters but only around 360 residents had been administered the vaccine doses. Despite multiple representations to the district administration and the Corporation, the vaccination coverage had not improved in the past two months, he alleged.

The BJP members and a few residents staged the road blockade on Palladam Main Road at around 8.30 a.m.

According to the Tiruppur City Police, the Veerapandi police held talks with the 15 protesters assuring them of vaccination in the coming days and the blockade ended in 30 minutes.

An official from the Tiruppur Corporation said that suitable action will be initiated in the issue after assessing their demands. No vaccination camps were held in the Corporation limits on Wednesday due to lack of vaccine stocks, he said.

Meanwhile, the BJP members also submitted a petition to District Collector S. Vineeth on Wednesday seeking the organisation of special COVID-19 vaccination camps for migrant workers in Tiruppur. The petition stated that workers from other States and districts are working in the city in large numbers and that they are facing difficulties in getting vaccinated.