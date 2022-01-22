BJP stages protest in Tiruppur

Tiruppur

22 January 2022 00:34 IST

Members of BJP State unit staged a hunger strike in Tiruppur on Friday demanding the State government to provide subsidies for knitwear industry.

The party’s State secretary Malarkodi, agriculture wing president G.K. Nagaraj and district president B. Senthilvel led the protest.

Mr. Nagaraj told mediapersons that the State government must provide a subsidy of ₹ 50 a kg for yarn, set up a “Cotton Corporation of Tamil Nadu” to ensure supply of cotton to knitwear industry and provide power supply at a subsidised rate, he said.

