Coimbatore

BJP stages protest in Tiruppur

Members of BJP State unit staged a hunger strike in Tiruppur on Friday demanding the State government to provide subsidies for knitwear industry.

The party’s State secretary Malarkodi, agriculture wing president G.K. Nagaraj and district president B. Senthilvel led the protest.

Mr. Nagaraj told mediapersons that the State government must provide a subsidy of ₹ 50 a kg for yarn, set up a “Cotton Corporation of Tamil Nadu” to ensure supply of cotton to knitwear industry and provide power supply at a subsidised rate, he said.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 22, 2022 1:38:56 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/bjp-stages-protest-in-tiruppur/article38305572.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY