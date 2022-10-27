BJP stages demonstration in Salem

BJP members staging a demonstration in Erode on Thursday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged a demonstration to condemn and expose the DMK on its stand on the language issue on Thursday.

As part of the State-wide protest, the BJP cadres gathered before the Salem Collectorate and raised slogans against the Stare government. Party functionaries who participated in the protest spoke about the DMK and its stand on language issues.

At that time, the All India Youth Federation (AIYF) members who were protesting near the Collectorate raised slogans against the Union Government for the imposition of the Hindi language.

Irked by this, BJP cadres raised slogans against AIYF. The Town police pacified the two sides.

In Erode district, BJP cadres led by district president Senthilkumar staged a demonstration near the Surampatti Junction.

Modakurichi MLA C.K. Saraswathi led the protest in which more than 100 party workers participated.